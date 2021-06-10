All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Microsoft to release 4 first-party Xbox exclusives every year

Microsoft will ensure a 'steady stream of compelling exclusive content' by releasing a new first-party game every four months.

Published Thu, Jun 10 2021 5:32 PM CDT
Microsoft today confirmed it plans to significantly accelerate the release timing for its first-party Xbox exclusives.

Microsoft to release 4 first-party Xbox exclusives every year 53 | TweakTown.com

For a long time, Microsoft has faced criticism for its comparative lack of first-party exclusives. That's about to change. The company wants to release a new first-party game every quarter. That's four new first-party games on Game Pass every year.

"With more than 23 studios worldwide creating games for Xbox, our goal is to release at least one new, first party game into Game Pass every quarter," Microsoft announced.

"Role playing games, shooters, strategy titles, adventure games, and more are all being built by our first party teams to ensure that there is a steady stream of compelling exclusive content to explore."

This kind of cadence isn't uncommon; Sony, for example, typically launches 3-4 big games per year. However, not every game in this release slate will be AAA. Some of them will be smaller passion projects like Obsidian's Grounded game.

Microsoft's 23-studio team is indeed working on a multitude of big-budget projects like:

  • Starfield
  • The Elder Scrolls VI
  • New Indiana Jones game
  • Halo Infinite
  • Avowed
  • Fable
  • Perfect Dark
  • New ZeniMax Online IP
  • State of Decay 2

And more.

Microsoft will reveal lots more about upcoming games during the 90-minute Xbox press briefing on Sunday, June 13 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST.

NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

