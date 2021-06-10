Microsoft to release 4 first-party Xbox exclusives every year

Microsoft will ensure a 'steady stream of compelling exclusive content' by releasing a new first-party game every four months.

Microsoft today confirmed it plans to significantly accelerate the release timing for its first-party Xbox exclusives.

For a long time, Microsoft has faced criticism for its comparative lack of first-party exclusives. That's about to change. The company wants to release a new first-party game every quarter. That's four new first-party games on Game Pass every year.

"With more than 23 studios worldwide creating games for Xbox, our goal is to release at least one new, first party game into Game Pass every quarter," Microsoft announced.

"Role playing games, shooters, strategy titles, adventure games, and more are all being built by our first party teams to ensure that there is a steady stream of compelling exclusive content to explore."

This kind of cadence isn't uncommon; Sony, for example, typically launches 3-4 big games per year. However, not every game in this release slate will be AAA. Some of them will be smaller passion projects like Obsidian's Grounded game.

Microsoft's 23-studio team is indeed working on a multitude of big-budget projects like:

Starfield

The Elder Scrolls VI

New Indiana Jones game

Halo Infinite

Avowed

Fable

Perfect Dark

New ZeniMax Online IP

State of Decay 2

And more.

Microsoft will reveal lots more about upcoming games during the 90-minute Xbox press briefing on Sunday, June 13 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST.