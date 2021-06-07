EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 laptop: Core i9-11900K + RTX 3080 costs you $8200+

EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 gaming laptop packs Intel Core i9-11900K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, up to 128GB RAM, up to 32TB of SSD storage.

EUROCOM has just unveiled its beasty new gaming laptop in the new Sky Z7 R2 laptop, which has to be one of their most crazy-specced laptops yet.

The new EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 laptop is completely upgradeable with modular slots ready for the CPU, GPU, RAM, SSD, LCD, and other parts of the laptop to be upgraded. You can't just go and buy a desktop GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and slot it in, the upgradeable parts are sold by EUROCOM... but it's still awesome to see that much upgradeability inside of EUROCOM's new gaming laptop.

From the outset, you've got EUROCOM's new Sky Z7 R2 laptop rocking Intel's latest and greatest Core i9-11900K processor at its full PL2 specs (as well as many other Intel 10th Gen and 11th Gen Core CPUs), the latest Z590 chipset, 128GB of DDR4-3200 RAM (upgradeable to DDR4-3600), and more.

We have plenty of GPU options with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3070, and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards through MXM 3.1 modules. There's up to 32TB of SSD storage available, which is insane on its own -- driven by 4 physical drives, 3 x NVMe and 1 x PCIe 4.0 SSD. For the full 32TB you're going to need 4 x huge 8TB SSDs.

You will not run out of I/O connectivity on EUROCOM's new laptop, with the Sky Z7 R2 packing plenty of Thunderbolt 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.1, HDMI 2.0, 2.5GbE LAN, and more. Fully configured, the new EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 gaming laptop is 1.76 inches thick, and weighs a hefty 3.8kg (8.3 lbs).

EUROCOM Sky Z7 R2 Laptop Features: