All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Dell busted gimping GeForce RTX 3070 in Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop

Dell has an 'incorrect setting' in the Alienware M15 R5 gaming laptop that limits CUDA core count on the GeForce RTX 3070. Sure.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jun 6 2021 7:32 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Dell has shipped out batches of its new Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop, which has a fully gimped GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU inside.

Dell busted gimping GeForce RTX 3070 in Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Yeah, the gimped gaming laptop was busted by fellow Aussie in Jarrod's Tech, who noticed that as much as 10% of the CUDA cores of the GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU were disabled inside of Dell's new Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop.

NVIDIA is pretty liberal with the changes you can make to their GPU for a laptop, where companies can tweak the maximum power (TGP) and other features like Dynamic Boost, Optimus, etc -- but disabling CUDA cores? I don't think I've seen that one before.

A Dell spokesperson told Tom's Hardware: "We have been made aware that an incorrect setting in Alienware's vBIOS is limiting CUDA Cores on RTX 3070 configurations. This is an error that we are working diligently to correct as soon as possible. We're expediting a resolution through validation and expect to have this resolved as early as mid-June. In the interim, we do not recommend using a vBios from another Alienware platform to correct this issue. We apologize for any frustration this has caused".

Dell busted gimping GeForce RTX 3070 in Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop 05 | TweakTown.com

But don't worry, because Dell's engineering team disabled GPU cores on the GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU on purpose after "careful testing and design choices". How about after making those choices, you make it known to the world so that there's no false advertising... how about that, Dell?

The GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU inside of Dell's new Alienware m15 R5 should you buy it after finding out Dell tried to stiff the world... has 4608 CUDA cores instead of the 5120 CUDA cores that it should have. NVIDIA doesn't even list 4608 CUDA cores as an option with is GA104 GPU, yet Dell went the hell along with it and did it anyway.

Dell busted gimping GeForce RTX 3070 in Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop 06 | TweakTown.com
Dell busted gimping GeForce RTX 3070 in Alienware m15 R5 gaming laptop 07 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2399.99
$2399.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/6/2021 at 2:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.