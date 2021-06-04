All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Dead Island 2, new Metro, and Saints Row V won't be at E3 2021

Deep Silver confirms it won't show off any Dead Island 2, Saints Row V, or next-gen Metro gameplay or news during E3 2021.

Published Fri, Jun 4 2021 6:02 PM CDT
Deep Silver tempers expectations and confirms that it won't show off three of its most-anticipated projects at E3 2021.

It's been a long time since we've heard about Dead Island 2, but the wait will continue. Publisher Deep Silver today confirmed that its subsidiaries--Dambuster Studios and Volition--won't be showing off new Dead Island 2 or Saints Row V footage or info during the upcoming Koch Primetime event at E3.

That's a pretty big bummer. Oh, and the new Metro game (which now has online multiplayer) won't be shown off either, but that's to be expected as that project is still early in development at 4A Games, who is now under Saber Interactive.

So what will we actually see?

  • Hotwheels Unleashed
  • Shadow Warrior 3
  • After the Fall VR
  • Possibly one of Flying Wild Hog's other new games
  • New Warhorse game

Koch Media/Deep Silver currently oversee eight developers:

  1. Dambuster Studios
  2. Vertigo Games
  3. Fishlabs
  4. Milestone
  5. Flying Wild Hog
  6. Voxler
  7. Volition
  8. Warhorse Studios

The Koch Primetime show starts on Friday, June 11 at 3PM EST.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

