Dead Island 2, new Metro, and Saints Row V won't be at E3 2021

Deep Silver confirms it won't show off any Dead Island 2, Saints Row V, or next-gen Metro gameplay or news during E3 2021.

It's been a long time since we've heard about Dead Island 2, but the wait will continue. Publisher Deep Silver today confirmed that its subsidiaries--Dambuster Studios and Volition--won't be showing off new Dead Island 2 or Saints Row V footage or info during the upcoming Koch Primetime event at E3.

That's a pretty big bummer. Oh, and the new Metro game (which now has online multiplayer) won't be shown off either, but that's to be expected as that project is still early in development at 4A Games, who is now under Saber Interactive.

So what will we actually see?

Hotwheels Unleashed

Shadow Warrior 3

After the Fall VR

Possibly one of Flying Wild Hog's other new games

New Warhorse game

Koch Media/Deep Silver currently oversee eight developers:

Dambuster Studios Vertigo Games Fishlabs Milestone Flying Wild Hog Voxler Volition Warhorse Studios

The Koch Primetime show starts on Friday, June 11 at 3PM EST.