TikTok gives itself permission to spy on, keep your face/voiceprints

TikTok changes its US privacy policy, gives itself permission to collect Americans' faceprints and voiceprints... and more.

TikTik has just changed its US privacy policy that includes a new section that says the social video sharing app "may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information" from users' content. Nice.

The biometric identifiers and information will include things like "faceprints and voiceprints", with details on the biometric data collection introduced in a new section TikTok has dubbed "Image and Audio Information" under the heading of "Information we collect automatically" in its newly-revised US privacy policy.

TikTok was already pretty liberal with the amount of data it scrapes from users on the daily, but now it is in overdrive with the new section explaining that it will be collecting information about the images and audio that is in users' actual content.

TikTok explains: "We may collect information about the images and audio that are a part of your User Content, such as identifying the objects and scenery that appear, the existence and location within an image of face and body features and attributes, the nature of the audio, and the text of the words spoken in your User Content. We may collect this information to enable special video effects, for content moderation, for demographic classification, for content and ad recommendations, and for other non-personally-identifying operations".