Dark Horse forms game division, new Hellboy, Sin City games possible

Dark Horse Comics forms a new games division, wants to make AAA video games based on key IPs like Hellboy, Sin City, and more.

In a surprising move, Dark Horse Comics has opened its own gaming division aimed at licensing key comic IPs for big AAA releases.

The gaming world could be due for some new Hellboy, Sin City, and even The Mask video games. Comic heavyweight Dark Horse just created Dark Horse Games, a label that will coordinate and partner with key games industry developers and publishers to create games based on specific franchises. The comic-maker's vault of IPs are ripe for video game adaptations with a number of dark-and-gritty franchises.

"We are very focused on finding the right game development partner for top IPs," Dark Horse Games general manager Johnny Lee told VentureBeat.

Lee says the team is currently talking to potential partners but nothing has been announced just yet.

"We have evergreen properties, like Hellboy, where there will always be interest in making games and doing collaborations. We and our partners can really evaluate if a story IP and character universe would be a good fit for games that they're internally designing and developing. I think most triple-A devs that I've talked to prefer their game dev team to build core gameplay and then fit an IP to it, versus shoving an IP down their throats. We're sensitive to that."

