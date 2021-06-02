EA builds hype for modern-day Battlefield 6 with a free copy of BF4

Battlefield 4 headlines this month's free Amazon Prime games selection.

Amazon Prime members can now download Battlefield 4 and a smattering of smaller indies as part of the Prime Gaming freebies. You'll need the EA Origin client on PC in order to run Battlefield 4, but the full game is being offered. EA is eager to build up hype for the return of modern-day warfare as it reveals the new Battlefield game on June 9.

"Battlefield 4 standard edition - For a limited time only, get a code to claim the game on Origin for free. This offer is applicable to PC only. Amazon Prime members have the ability to claim one game code for Battlefield 4 Standard edition until June 21st, 2021. The code will be eligible to claim on Origin until July 21st, 2021."

The other free Amazon Prime Gaming titles include: