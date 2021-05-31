All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
What did NASA's Hubble Telescope take a photo of on your birthday?

NASA has released a tool on its website that allows you to see what the Hubble Space Telescope snapped a photo of on your birthday.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, May 31 2021 8:33 AM CDT
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is at work 24 hours a day 7 days a week, and as you can imagine, researchers have collected a lot of images of the universe in that time.

What did NASA's Hubble Telescope take a photo of on your birthday? 02 | TweakTown.com

To really put Hubble's image library to the test, NASA has a tool on its website that allows you to plug in your birthday to see the image that Hubble snapped on that special day. Users can enter the month and date that they were born, and the tool will cycle through its library and present an awesome image that the telescope snapped.

The results of using the tool can be directly shared to Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest via buttons at the top of the image. In other Hubble news, the space telescope captured a wild image of a galactic game of "tug-of-war", you can check out that image here. If you are interested in reading more about Hubble, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

