Hubble just made everyone feel tiny with this incredible image

The Hubble Space Telescope has released an image that will make you feel extremely tiny and appreciate how giant galaxies are.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, May 25 2021 7:36 AM CDT
We all know that the Milky Way galaxy is a large place, but to put things into the right perspective of how big the universe is, we need to look at a recent image from Hubble.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NASA has released a brand new image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, and according to NASA, what we are looking at in the above image is the galaxy cluster called ACO S 295. NASA says that the above image is a galactic menagerie, and it shows off a bunch of different galaxies of all shapes and sizes.

The galaxy cluster in the center is probably what catches your eye first, and here's why, "The galaxy cluster dominates the center of this image, both visually and physically. The cluster's huge mass has gravitationally lensed the light from background galaxies, distorting and smearing their shapes. In addition to providing astronomers with a natural magnifying glass with which to study distant galaxies, gravitational lensing has subtly framed the center of this image, producing a visually striking scene."

To put things into a bit more perspective, the Milky Way is home to anywhere between 100 and 400 billion stars. Orbiting those stars are planets, and the planets have moons orbiting them. Now, if you take all of the Milky Way's stars, planets, and moons and add them up, you will arrive at an enormously large number. Now take each of the galaxies you see in the image taken from Hubble, as they have their own stars, planets, and moons.

Once you have done that, you will quickly realize just how big galaxies are and essentially how big our universe is. Those thoughts certainly do make you feel small.

NEWS SOURCES:nasa.gov, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

