Leaked Battlefield 6 footage isn't the actual reveal trailer

The leaked Battlefield 6 footage isn't the reveal trailer, and DICE is preparing something different for Battlefield fans in June.

The leaked Battlefield trailer isn't what will be shown in June. DICE is preparing a different reveal trailer for the game, sources tell Eurogamer.

A new clip for Battlefield 6 has leaked online, showing scene-for-scene what leaker Tom Henderson has posted about over the last few weeks--a remote island, a rocket launch gone wrong, jet combat, massive explosions.

This isn't the actual reveal trailer, however, but a clip that DICE was using internally for developer's eyes only. Fans had suspected that DICE was changing the Battlefield trailer because of the recent leaks, but this isn't the case as the leaked footage was never the trailer to begin with.

Neither EA nor DICE have discussed concrete plans for the new Battlefield reveal in June. EA will be holding its annual games event, EA Play Live, on July 22.

EA has also confirmed Battlefield 6 will be cross-gen on both PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X, squashing previous rumors about a next-gen exclusive release.

Battlefield 6 is due out Holiday 2021. EA has said the game will have new business models that allow extended play, and plans to release a mobile version to accompany the premium game.

Battlefield is one of the major anchors for EA's new three-part plan which will start in FY2021. This plan includes mobile ports, new engagement models/monetization, and premium releases across key franchises.

Here's everything EA has said about the new Battlefield to date:

EA CEO Andrew Wilson, October 2019

"DICE is targeting new innovation that will be enabled by next-gen platforms and a growing install base on the new consoles."

"Battlefield is known for being the cutting edge, bleeding edge in digital fidelity and gameplay and multiplayer, and launching into next-gen platforms was going to offer tremendous possibilities of innovation. Launching battlefield in FY2022 is a strong move for us, it offers us stronger room for growth."

EA CFO Blake Jorgensen, January 2020

"We expect live services to continue to drive growth in Fiscal 2021 and for growth to accelerate in Fiscal 2022, led by a new Battlefield."

"You should assume the power of those consoles is much more than existing consoles. We can do a lot more. You will start to see things over the next couple of years that will blow people's minds."

"The power will be substantially greater than existing consoles, and it'll be exciting to see how new games will evolve using that power. The team at DICE will do some really amazing things."

EA CEO Andrew Wilson, January 2020

"New consoles are coming and we'll be ready to lead with some of our top titles. We have really strong traction on the next Battlefield game and I'm really excited about it."

EA CEO Andrew Wilson, February 2021

"We're looking forward to sharing a lot more about our FY22 plans in the months ahead, including our next Battlefield experience, which will mark a return to all-out military warfare. The game takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms to bring massive, immersive battles to life with more players than ever before."

"Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level. The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones. We'll reveal the game in the spring, and deliver a defining Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season."

EA CFO Blake Jorgensen, February 2021

"I can tell you now that the Battlefield team is doing an incredible job. They're way ahead of where they were in prior product cycles, on track for their earliest feature complete in franchise history."

EA's Laura Miele, March 2021

"It's a love letter to our fans. We want it to be great. We're going to put all the resources we have on this."

Andrew Wilson, EA CEO, May 2021

"Battlefield will be available for current-gen and next-gen as well as sports titles. The reference specifically from our prepared remarks is around the nature of gameplay and what we can do with fidelity of the game, what we can do with physics, artificial intelligence and the immersive nature of the game, and in the case of Battlefield, what we can do with the amount of players that we can have in a game and the nature of destruction in only-in-Battlefield moments that are truly next-gen opportunities that we're able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises because of the increased processing power and memory output of the new consoles."

"We're really excited about what that means for our products."

"We're getting more and more out of last-generation platforms so those games are going to look great."

"Nothing to announce at the moment on either an annualized Battlefield and/or the nature of the modes on the upcoming Battlefield game. We're going to talk a lot about that on the months to come starting next month with our reveal trailer, which I have had a chance of seeing as a work-in-progress last week and it is incredible...what the team has been able to do in the context of next-generation consoles.

"Epic scale battles, unbelievable player counts and destruction, it's really incredible. It's a very innovative and creative mode for the future of the franchise."

"The other thing you should know is we do have a blueprint, which is how do we start with a AAA premium experience that is truly innovative in its category, how do we build out live service for long-term engagement, and how do think about modalities of play and business models to further extend our reach and penetration of that game on a global basis across platforms, across geographies, across business models.

"You'll hear a lot more from us in the months ahead but I just would finish by saying we're really excited about Battlefield, everything I've seen about the game is spectacular, and I think it's going to be an amazing re-launch of that franchise this year and lead us into an incredible live service for the future."

EA CFO Blake Jorgensen, May 2021

"We want to give the Battlefield fans many ways to play and let them play for a long time. I think you'll see that in...we'll talk about it in the future, it is an opportunity to extend the Battlefield experience for people, because it is such an engaged community. I'd love to tell you what I said when I saw the trailer, but I can't because it'd be censored.

"I think people are going to be really blown away. And on next-gen consoles it is even more spectacular. It'll be great on either console but it'll be very exciting I think."

Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager DICE, 2021: