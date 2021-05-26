All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Uncharted 4 is coming to PC, Sony confirms in new presentation

Uncharted: 4 A Thief's End is coming to PC, possibly to Steam, Sony has confirmed in a recent SIE investors presentation.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 26 2021 5:56 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Uncharted 4 is the next PlayStation console exclusive to make the jump to PC.

Uncharted 4 is coming to PC, Sony confirms in new presentation 3535 | TweakTown.com

In a recent investors presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will be the latest PlayStation game coming to PC. This follows a push to the platform that includes games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone. More games will follow, Sony says.

There's no word on the next titles coming to PC but it's possible more games could show up on the Epic Games Store at some point. Sony also affirms that PlayStation games arriving on PC has delivered a 250% return on investment, which should incentivize the company to bring many of its old-generation heavy-hitting PlayStation 4 games over to the platform.

PS5 games, however, should stay exclusive to the next-generation console until the system matures. Sony expects the PS5 to hit roughly 48 million units by FY2022 in the system's third year of sale.

Buy at Amazon

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3.36
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/26/2021 at 5:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.