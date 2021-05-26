Ubisoft to show off Far Cry 6 next-gen gameplay on Friday, May 28

Almost a year after it was announced, Ubisoft will show off actual gameplay of Far Cry 6 running on modern hardware this week.

Ubisoft plans to premiere Far Cry 6 gameplay footage during a special pre-E3 event on Friday, May 28 at 9:30AM PST / 12:30PM EST.

Ubisoft hasn't talked much about Far Cry 6 after it was delayed, but that's about to change later this week. The publisher plans to showcase in-game footage of Far Cry 6 possibly running on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hardware. The game's screenshots look decidedly next-gen, but Ubisoft also confirmed the game is coming to PS4 and Xbox One as well.

We actually know a fair bit about Far Cry 6. The game takes place in the tropical Carribbean island of Yara, which is ruled by a cruel dictator named Castillo. Players start a guerrilla uprising against the presidente and use all kinds of crazy makeshift weapons including the Tostador, a flamethrower made out of old mufflers, as well as a CD-shooting gun. Expect lots of exploration, Ubisoft-style open-world encounters, lots of quests, and engagement-driven activities like crafting, collection, and customization.

We might also get a release date at the event.

Here's how Ubisoft describes Far Cry 6's weapons:

You'll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you

Unleash the firepower of specialized makeshift weapons and new backpacks to use against Anton's troops

Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Employ an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions in a fight against an unyielding military regime

Far Cry 6 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also coming to next-gen consoles, and anyone who buys a current-gen copy gets a next-gen version free of charge.

