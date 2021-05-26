Ubisoft to show off Far Cry 6 next-gen gameplay on Friday, May 28
Almost a year after it was announced, Ubisoft will show off actual gameplay of Far Cry 6 running on modern hardware this week.
Ubisoft plans to premiere Far Cry 6 gameplay footage during a special pre-E3 event on Friday, May 28 at 9:30AM PST / 12:30PM EST.
Ubisoft hasn't talked much about Far Cry 6 after it was delayed, but that's about to change later this week. The publisher plans to showcase in-game footage of Far Cry 6 possibly running on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hardware. The game's screenshots look decidedly next-gen, but Ubisoft also confirmed the game is coming to PS4 and Xbox One as well.
We actually know a fair bit about Far Cry 6. The game takes place in the tropical Carribbean island of Yara, which is ruled by a cruel dictator named Castillo. Players start a guerrilla uprising against the presidente and use all kinds of crazy makeshift weapons including the Tostador, a flamethrower made out of old mufflers, as well as a CD-shooting gun. Expect lots of exploration, Ubisoft-style open-world encounters, lots of quests, and engagement-driven activities like crafting, collection, and customization.
We might also get a release date at the event.
Here's how Ubisoft describes Far Cry 6's weapons:
- You'll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you
- Unleash the firepower of specialized makeshift weapons and new backpacks to use against Anton's troops
- Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Employ an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions in a fight against an unyielding military regime
Far Cry 6 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also coming to next-gen consoles, and anyone who buys a current-gen copy gets a next-gen version free of charge.
Check out the official website here, and check below for more information:
TRUST YOUR LEADER
Anton Castillo played by Giancarlo Esposito is promising to return the island nation of Yara back to its former prosperity while he grooms his son Diego to become the next El Presidente.
BEWARE THE DICTATOR
Anton's methods are extreme. To build the wealth of the nation for his son to inherit, he will sacrifice the freedom and lives of anyone who stands in his way.
GUERRILLAS THREATEN THE CAPITOL
Those who oppose Anton have a target on their backs. They are branded as Fake Yarans and forced into labor camps, where they are never heard from again.
GUERRILLAS STRUGGLE AGAINST MILITARY
With each passing day, Anton and Diego's power continues to grow, but the resistance remains divided and without unified leadership. The spark of revolution is in danger of being extinguished.
THE JEWEL OF THE CARIBBEAN
In its past life, Yara was a prosperous nation and a tropical paradise that attracted travelers from all over the world, excited to explore its lush jungles, pristine beaches, and sprawling capitol city.
A NATION STRANDED IN THE PAST
After revolution and decades of foreign economic sanctions and blockade, Yara has been frozen in time, forcing its people to find new ways to adapt.
In Far Cry 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground.
As Dani Rojas (playable as a female or male character), you will help stoke the fires of revolution through guerrilla warfare across the island of Yara, from verdant jungles to the urban streets of the capital city, Esperanza. You'll use a powerful array of weapons and vehicles, and build a network of allies to fight alongside you, including Fangs for Hire like Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog. As President Castillo prepares his son Diego, played by Anthony Gonzalez ("Coco"), to succeed him, you will do all you can to ensure his plans don't come to fruition.
Key Features
- Join the revolution as Dani Rojas and liberate your nation from Anton Castillo's oppression.
- Dive into a blockbuster experience and immerse yourself in the journey of a guerrilla revolutionary.
- Explore the largest open world in Far Cry history, including the first ever sprawling urban city.
- Discover new animal companions like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog, to take down your enemies.
- Unleash the firepower of specialized makeshift weapons and new backpacks to use against Anton's troops.
- Ignite the Fight for Freedom -Dive into a blockbuster experience as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran defending their country from a tyrant's rule. Join the revolution to push back against the oppressive regime of dictator Anton Castillo and his teenage son Diego, brought to life by Hollywood stars Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco).
- Yara Torn Apart -For the first time in Far Cry, experience a sprawling capital city: Esperanza, the most expansive Far Cry playground to date. Take down Anton in the seat of his power by staying hidden or engaging Anton's army in an all-out firefight in the streets. From taking the reins of a horse to commandeering a tank, choose your favorite ride to fight against the regime or to just travel Yara in style.
- Become a Guerrilla - Jump into the action and chaos of guerrilla combat at the heart of a revolution. Employ an arsenal of unique and surprising new weapons, vehicles, and animal companions in a fight against an unyielding military regime. No guerrilla should go it alone, so pair up with an all-new animal companion like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog who's as cute as he is lethal.