WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD: PCIe 4.0 speeds, 250GB starts from $54.99

Western Digital's new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD: 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB at up to 3600MB/sec (3.6GB/sec) over PCIe 4.0 standard.

Published Wed, May 26 2021 11:05 AM CDT
Western Digital has unveiled its new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD, built on the kick-ass speeds provided to us by the PCIe 4.0 standard we have new SSDs with 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities.

The new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD offers PCIe 4.0-based speeds of up to 3600MB/sec (3.6GB/sec) which is pretty damn blistering. Western Digital notes that its new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD uses up to 30% less power than its predecessor, and is the perfect upgrade for your desktop gaming PC or laptop.

Western Digital also unveiled some new PlayStation 5-focused and Xbox Series X/S-focused SSDs under its WD_BLACK range, and you can read more about that right here. As for the new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSDs, they'll be available in Summer 2021.

Rob Soderbery, executive vice president and GM, Flash Business, Western Digital said: "Our WD_BLACK brand delivers a clear and simple promise to gamers - fast and reliable storage that enhances their gameplay. With today's new products, the WD_BLACK portfolio has diverse flash-powered solutions so that every gamer -- whether they're just starting out or more advanced -- can explore the rich worlds of today's most inventive games".

Geoff Keighley, industry veteran and host of The Game Awards added: "Over the past few years, the graphics and fidelity of immersive game worlds have become more intense, and flash technology has become critical to enhancing the gaming experience. Gamers not only need more storage, they need speed for quick access so they can instantly step into these rich game worlds and experience games the way they're meant to be played".

