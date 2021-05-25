SEGA to hold special Sonic showcase to celebrate 30th anniversary

Sonic the Hedgehog aka the Blue Blur turns 30 years old in 2021, and SEGA is celebrating with a special Sonic-themed stream.

SEGA plans to hold a special Sonic Central stream on Thursday, May 27 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. The showcase will be centered around new Sonic games, re-releases, content partnerships, and cross-brand initiatives.

Here's what to expect:

Announcement of a Sonic Collection

Discussions on the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel

Highlights on the new Sonic TV show on Netflix

New surprises

As outlined in SEGA Sammy's recent financials, the Sonic franchise is incredibly important for the company's future in entertainment. SEGA plans to leverage the Sonic IP in a number of ways include cross-media TV shows and movies as well as new games, remasters, re-releases, and sequels.

The Q4 Q&A session also confirms SEGA will prioritize high-quality releases of the Sonic franchise, which is its "representative IP":

"Regarding the evaluation of metacritic, there was a problem with product quality in the game of Sonic in the past, which is our representative IP, and a major reflection was that it recorded an extremely low score and largely betrayed user expectations. Since then, we set a policy of prioritizing the creation of high-quality games that people who purchase our games will enjoy, and not acknowledge to release the products when quality is insufficient just to achieve the plan in the short-term."

