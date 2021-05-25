SEGA to hold special Sonic showcase to celebrate 30th anniversary

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sonic the Hedgehog aka the Blue Blur turns 30 years old in 2021, and SEGA is celebrating with a special Sonic-themed stream.

Published Tue, May 25 2021 3:54 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, May 25 2021 4:08 PM CDT
SEGA plans to hold a special Sonic Central stream on Thursday, May 27 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. The showcase will be centered around new Sonic games, re-releases, content partnerships, and cross-brand initiatives.

Here's what to expect:

  • Announcement of a Sonic Collection
  • Discussions on the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel
  • Highlights on the new Sonic TV show on Netflix
  • New surprises

As outlined in SEGA Sammy's recent financials, the Sonic franchise is incredibly important for the company's future in entertainment. SEGA plans to leverage the Sonic IP in a number of ways include cross-media TV shows and movies as well as new games, remasters, re-releases, and sequels.

The Q4 Q&A session also confirms SEGA will prioritize high-quality releases of the Sonic franchise, which is its "representative IP":

"Regarding the evaluation of metacritic, there was a problem with product quality in the game of Sonic in the past, which is our representative IP, and a major reflection was that it recorded an extremely low score and largely betrayed user expectations. Since then, we set a policy of prioritizing the creation of high-quality games that people who purchase our games will enjoy, and not acknowledge to release the products when quality is insufficient just to achieve the plan in the short-term."

Newsletter Subscription
