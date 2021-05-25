Drinking excess water can cause brain damage, comas or even death

If someone says to you, 'think of a poison', do you think of water? You may want to start because too much water can be dangerous.

Water is an imperative component of life itself, but have you ever considered that too much water could be dangerous to your health?

A new video posted to BusinessInsider has explained how excess consumption of water can lead to health complications. According to the video, drinking more water than your kidneys can process can lead to water intoxication, which ruins the correct balance of your sodium levels. Water intoxication can lead to, in extreme cases, brain damage, comas, and even death.

The video states that your kidneys can only process between 800 - 1,000 mL of water an hour, and if you can somehow drink more than that amount without throwing it up, you could have some health complications as a result. Why does this happen? When you consume a healthy amount of water, your cells are protected by a balanced solution of sodium and water, but when you consume excess water, that solution becomes diluted. As a result, the water enters the cell and begins to swell up, causing these health complications.

