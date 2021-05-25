All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Drinking excess water can cause brain damage, comas or even death

If someone says to you, 'think of a poison', do you think of water? You may want to start because too much water can be dangerous.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, May 25 2021 6:34 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Water is an imperative component of life itself, but have you ever considered that too much water could be dangerous to your health?

Drinking excess water can cause brain damage, comas or even death 01 | TweakTown.com

A new video posted to BusinessInsider has explained how excess consumption of water can lead to health complications. According to the video, drinking more water than your kidneys can process can lead to water intoxication, which ruins the correct balance of your sodium levels. Water intoxication can lead to, in extreme cases, brain damage, comas, and even death.

The video states that your kidneys can only process between 800 - 1,000 mL of water an hour, and if you can somehow drink more than that amount without throwing it up, you could have some health complications as a result. Why does this happen? When you consume a healthy amount of water, your cells are protected by a balanced solution of sodium and water, but when you consume excess water, that solution becomes diluted. As a result, the water enters the cell and begins to swell up, causing these health complications.

If you are interested in learning more about water intoxication, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2021 at 10:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.