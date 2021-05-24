Thousands run across a border after massive Volcano begins to erupt

A massive volcano has erupted, causing thousands of scared people to flee for safety across a border into a different country.

Reports are indicating that the Congo's Mount Nyiragongo has officially erupted last Saturday night on May 22.

The 11,385-foot-tall volcano has a huge lava crater located at its peak. The crater measures in at 1.3 miles wide and 820 feet tall. The eruption from the volcano caused orange and red smoke to pour out into the sky and lava to flow out towards the area's major transit hub Goma. The lava managed to stop just before Goma, but out of fear, thousands of residents fled across the border to Rwanda.

Back in 2002, Mount Nyiragongo erupted, and its lava covered Goma killing nearly 250 people and leaving more than 100,000 people without homes. Luckily, current reports are indicating that the most recent eruption hasn't caused any injuries or deaths. For more information on this story, or Mount Nyiragongo, check out this link here.