Thousands run across a border after massive Volcano begins to erupt

A massive volcano has erupted, causing thousands of scared people to flee for safety across a border into a different country.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, May 24 2021 7:31 AM CDT
Reports are indicating that the Congo's Mount Nyiragongo has officially erupted last Saturday night on May 22.

The 11,385-foot-tall volcano has a huge lava crater located at its peak. The crater measures in at 1.3 miles wide and 820 feet tall. The eruption from the volcano caused orange and red smoke to pour out into the sky and lava to flow out towards the area's major transit hub Goma. The lava managed to stop just before Goma, but out of fear, thousands of residents fled across the border to Rwanda.

Back in 2002, Mount Nyiragongo erupted, and its lava covered Goma killing nearly 250 people and leaving more than 100,000 people without homes. Luckily, current reports are indicating that the most recent eruption hasn't caused any injuries or deaths. For more information on this story, or Mount Nyiragongo, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

