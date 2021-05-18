eBay banning Adults Only rated video games sales in July

eBay institutes new sales policy that forbids the auction and sale of Adults Only-rated video games on its storefront platform.

Starting July 15, eBay will no longer allow sale or auction of Adults Only-rated video games.

Adults Only games are an obscure if not seedy corner of the video games industry, and the rating is usually seen as a stamp of death for game sales. While the pre-ESRB Atari era had its fair share of porn games, modern AO video games are few and far between, making them rare items for collectors. Now with eBay banning the sale of AO titles, it'll be even harder to acquire these games.

Effective July 15, 2021, the Adult Only category will no longer be available for new listings on the U.S. site. Sexually explicit Video Games with a rating of Adults Only 18+

The list of Adult Only games is rather sparse. The official ESRB website catalogs every game to receive the rating, but notable AO titles include: