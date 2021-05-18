All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
eBay banning Adults Only rated video games sales in July

eBay institutes new sales policy that forbids the auction and sale of Adults Only-rated video games on its storefront platform.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, May 18 2021 6:43 PM CDT
Starting July 15, eBay will no longer allow sale or auction of Adults Only-rated video games.

eBay banning Adults Only rated video games sales in July 4 | TweakTown.com

Adults Only games are an obscure if not seedy corner of the video games industry, and the rating is usually seen as a stamp of death for game sales. While the pre-ESRB Atari era had its fair share of porn games, modern AO video games are few and far between, making them rare items for collectors. Now with eBay banning the sale of AO titles, it'll be even harder to acquire these games.

Effective July 15, 2021, the Adult Only category will no longer be available for new listings on the U.S. site.

  • Sexually explicit Video Games with a rating of Adults Only 18+

The list of Adult Only games is rather sparse. The official ESRB website catalogs every game to receive the rating, but notable AO titles include:

  • Manhunt 2 (uncut PC version)
  • GTA San Andreas (Hot Coffee edition)
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored
  • Hatred (PC version)
  • All Nude Cyber
  • Wet: The Sexy Empire
  • The Joy of Sex (Phillips CD-i)
NEWS SOURCE:ebay.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

