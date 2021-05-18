All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Deepfake platform allows consumers to rent celebrity voices

A new deepfake application will be attempting to monetize celebrities voices recorded through deepfake technology for endorsements.

Published Tue, May 18 2021 5:28 AM CDT
A company has announced that it will be using deepfake technology to create a synthetic voice that celebrities and other prominent figures can license out.

Veritone has said it plans to use its Marvel.au platform to monetize deepfakes of celebrities, politicians, and any other public figure. The AI-enabled synthetic voice can be licensed out by the celebrity to companies, brands, and influencers. By having a deepfake of a celebrity's voice media companies will be able to "accelerate and amplify content creation", according to Veritone.

Essentially, Veritone would create a deepfake, or a clone of a celebrity's voice that can then be bought by companies to do brand duties that the celebrity would get paid for. Veritone mentions that creating a voice clone for a person to perform brand deals would remove the physical need for that person to on set to shoot it, which could raise the ceiling for that celebrity's total monetized content output. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

