Oculus Quest v29 give the original Quest headset multi-user support

Oculus today revealed that Infinite Office, the company's VR productivity solution, would launch with the next Oculus Quest update. Quest Platform v29 will also introduce new casting features for content creators and add multi-user and app sharing support to the original Quest.

Oculus has been rapidly updating the Quest platform giving it new software features that makes the headset an even better value. The most recent update, v28, enabled 120Hz mode for some games and the ability to pair a Logitech keyboard. The next update doesn't have any significant firmware changes that alter the hardware operation, but Oculus still has a few cool features in the pipeline for Quest owners.

Infinite Office is one of the more significant changes with v29. Soon you'll be able to use your Quest 2 headset to get work done. It gives you a web browser, access to document editing and presentation tools, and gives you a real reason to connect a keyboard to the headset.

If you're not interested in productivity in VR, the v29 update also includes features for gamers. Owners of the original Quest model can now take advantage of the Multi-User and App Sharing features that Quest 2 users have enjoyed for a few months now.

Content creators will be happy about the new casting and recording features. By popular demand, you can now enable the built-in microphone when you broadcast or capture your gameplay. Quest v29 also introduces Live Overlay, which allows you to superimpose your body over the game. This feature is an iOS-exclusive feature.

