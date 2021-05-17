All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Starfield leak shows progress from early 2019 build

A newly leaked screenshot shows how much difference a year's worth of progress makes, shows an early 2019 Starfield build.

Published Mon, May 17 2021 11:31 AM CDT
YouTuber Skullzi has leaked yet another Starfield image, and this one is from a later playable build.

New Starfield leak shows progress from early 2019 build 14 | TweakTown.com
The sun is shining on another leaked image for Bethesda's new IP Starfield. The new screenshot isn't too climactic and is quite similar to the previous leaks, but this one is actually from a 2019 build of the game. The previous leaks were reportedly from a version made in 2018.

For comparison's sake, here's what Starfield looked like in 2018:

New Starfield leak shows progress from early 2019 build 1 | TweakTown.comNew Starfield leak shows progress from early 2019 build 2 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: Report: Starfield release date may be 2/22/22 exclusively on Xbox, PC

It's an interior shot of what could be a space station or a space ship and reflects the game's clean 2001: A Space Odyssey-style aesthetics. There's a sense of high-futurism in the game that's offset by the traditional Creation Engine mechanics found in other Bethesda games, complete with third-person and first-person views, and a stamina/health bar.

Despite this familiarity, Skullzi, who has leaked a bunch of Starfield screenshots and info, says Starfield will actually have more systems than any other Bethesda title before it. This certainly explains the complicated-looking O2/gravity gauge on the left side of the HUD.

Bethesda is apparently gearing up for a big Starfield extravaganza at its E3-timed showcase. More and more leaks are popping up, and YouTubers and journalists are getting more greenlights to show images and report on previously-confidential information.

What we know about Starfield so far:

Speculation:

  • Starfield may be a cross-gen game
  • Could release in early 2022
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

