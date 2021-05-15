All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Starfield leaked screenshots show third-person, first-person action

New Starfield screenshots leak from an older 2018 build, show rendered interiors, exteriors and third/first-person views.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, May 15 2021 12:10 PM CDT
Following some leaked concept art showing a very John Berkey-esque style, new in-game screenshots for Bethesda's new Starfield IP have leaked out.

New leaked Starfield screenshots give us a sample of the game's rendered environments, including ship interiors and confirmations of both a first-person and third-person view. According to SkulziTV, who found the images, the leaks are from an older build from 2018. These are nowhere near finalized images that represent the release version of the game.

Bethesda has likely made tremendous progress since then.

Following Bethesda's buyout of ZeniMax in September 2020, Todd Howard confirmed the studio has made the largest engine overhaul in its history for Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI.

Skullzi also says Starfield will have multiple factions including the Black Fleet (probably a villain group) and the Space Nation Alliance, which may be a global (or interstellar) federation of sorts.

Bethesda is expected to reveal new info at its E3 2021 event around June, but nothing's been announced or confirmed so far.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

