Leaked Starfield image borrows John Berkey's exotic sci-fi style

Bethesda may have accidentally published concept art for Starfield that mirrors the striking visual style of a sci-fi visionary.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, May 8 2021 9:32 PM CDT
If this new Starfield leaked image is real, then Bethesda is taking inspiration from one of sci-fi's greatest artists.

Leaked Starfield image borrows John Berkey's exotic sci-fi style 78 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

A new bit of Starfield concept art may have accidentally been posted on Bethesda's content delivery network, giving us an idea of what to expect from the game. The image reveals quite a bit about Starfield's overall aesthetics. The game should blend a mix of old-school dazzling 1970s sci-fi splendor, paying homage to the likes of Kubrick and McQuarrie, but the biggest influence is clearly the legendary artist John Berkey.

The image shows a high-tech watch has the HUD from another purported Starfield leak alongside some very striking doodles. If these doodles are actual ships and crafts featured in the game then Bethesda has been inspired by John Berkey's exotic sci-fantasy art.

Leaked Starfield image borrows John Berkey's exotic sci-fi style 77 | TweakTown.comLeaked Starfield image borrows John Berkey's exotic sci-fi style 71 | TweakTown.com

Known for his strange curved spaceships and dazzling colors, Berkey has created tons of paintings showing a deep-future dimensionality of science fiction. Berkey created posters for films like King Kong and Star Wars, and his work adorned many a high-tech magazine and the covers of sci-fi fiction books.

Leaked Starfield image borrows John Berkey's exotic sci-fi style 76 | TweakTown.comLeaked Starfield image borrows John Berkey's exotic sci-fi style 70 | TweakTown.com

His ships are instantly recognizable and unique with aquatic contours and some look like yachts or high-tech whales careening through space. There's also star station hubs with their own towering starscrapers orbiting some strange far-away planet.

Leaked Starfield image borrows John Berkey's exotic sci-fi style 73 | TweakTown.comLeaked Starfield image borrows John Berkey's exotic sci-fi style 74 | TweakTown.com

It'll be interesting to see if this concept art is real or not and what kinds of strange, dazzling, and exotic things Bethesda may be creating with Starfield.

We may see new Starfield content as part of Bethesda's E3 2021 presence in June.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

