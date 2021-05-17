Report: Starfield release date may be 2/22/22 exclusively on Xbox, PC

Bethesda's new singleplayer space epic Starfield may release in Q1 2022 on Xbox and PC, possibly during the iconic 2/22/22.

Starfield could be pegged for an early 2022 release on Xbox and PC, reports say.

A bit ago VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb "confirmed" Starfield would skip PlayStation consoles and be exclusive to PC and Xbox. Now Grubb is corroborating an off-the-cuff prediction from Kinda Funny's Blessing Adeoye about a Q1 2022 release for Starfield. Grubb's info has proven to be accurate in the past, especially with Nintendo news.

While Bethesda has yet to announce any official details (those are likely coming during E3 2021), fans speculate Starfield could launch during 2/22/22 and continue Bethesda's iconic trend of launch timings. Remember that Skyrim released nearly ten years ago on 11/11/11.

Reports indicate Bethesda originally wanted to launch Starfield in 2021 but the game was pushed back to coronavirus complications. COVID-19 has led to tons of game delays as workers are forced to stay at home rather than work in offices, which interrupts the already-difficult process of iteration and games development.

Again, no one knows for sure what's up with Starfield. Bethesda has been tight-lipped on the game since its 2018 reveal. Since then we've gotten bits and pieces about the project, including some new leaked images, but overall the experience is shrouded in mystery.

Bethesda is expected to reveal tons of more details about Starfield at E3 2021.

What we know about Starfield so far:

Speculation: