Report: Starfield release date may be 2/22/22 exclusively on Xbox, PC

Bethesda's new singleplayer space epic Starfield may release in Q1 2022 on Xbox and PC, possibly during the iconic 2/22/22.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 17 2021 10:35 AM CDT
Starfield could be pegged for an early 2022 release on Xbox and PC, reports say.

A bit ago VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb "confirmed" Starfield would skip PlayStation consoles and be exclusive to PC and Xbox. Now Grubb is corroborating an off-the-cuff prediction from Kinda Funny's Blessing Adeoye about a Q1 2022 release for Starfield. Grubb's info has proven to be accurate in the past, especially with Nintendo news.

While Bethesda has yet to announce any official details (those are likely coming during E3 2021), fans speculate Starfield could launch during 2/22/22 and continue Bethesda's iconic trend of launch timings. Remember that Skyrim released nearly ten years ago on 11/11/11.

Reports indicate Bethesda originally wanted to launch Starfield in 2021 but the game was pushed back to coronavirus complications. COVID-19 has led to tons of game delays as workers are forced to stay at home rather than work in offices, which interrupts the already-difficult process of iteration and games development.

Again, no one knows for sure what's up with Starfield. Bethesda has been tight-lipped on the game since its 2018 reveal. Since then we've gotten bits and pieces about the project, including some new leaked images, but overall the experience is shrouded in mystery.

Bethesda is expected to reveal tons of more details about Starfield at E3 2021.

What we know about Starfield so far:

Speculation:

  • Starfield may be a cross-gen game
  • Could release in early 2022
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

