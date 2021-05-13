All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

YouTube to combat TikTok with $100 million fund to pay Shorts creators

YouTube is planning on combating the extremely popular app TikTok with a $100 million fund to pay YouTube Shorts creators.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, May 13 2021 5:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

YouTube is planning on paying YouTube Short creators out of its soon-to-be-released $100 million creators fund.

YouTube to combat TikTok with $100 million fund to pay Shorts creators 01 | TweakTown.com

YouTube Shorts will be what YouTube will be using to combat the extremely popular app TikTok. According to Amy Singer, the director of global partnership enablement for YouTube Shorts, the fund's announcement is the "first step in our journey to build a long-term monetization model for Shorts on YouTube". Additionally, Singer says that the creator's fund is a "top priority for us", but it will "take us some time to get it right."

It should be noted that anyone who creates YouTube Shorts can be a part of the fund, and not just creators who are enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program. The only requirement to be a part of the creator's fund is that the creator must create original content and follow the community guidelines outlined by YouTube. YouTube is going to be reaching out "to thousands of creators whose Shorts received the most engagement and views to reward them for their contributions."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

The YouTube Formula: How Anyone Can Unlock the Algorithm

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.59
$16.59--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/12/2021 at 10:11 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.