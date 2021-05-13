YouTube to combat TikTok with $100 million fund to pay Shorts creators

YouTube is planning on paying YouTube Short creators out of its soon-to-be-released $100 million creators fund.

YouTube Shorts will be what YouTube will be using to combat the extremely popular app TikTok. According to Amy Singer, the director of global partnership enablement for YouTube Shorts, the fund's announcement is the "first step in our journey to build a long-term monetization model for Shorts on YouTube". Additionally, Singer says that the creator's fund is a "top priority for us", but it will "take us some time to get it right."

It should be noted that anyone who creates YouTube Shorts can be a part of the fund, and not just creators who are enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program. The only requirement to be a part of the creator's fund is that the creator must create original content and follow the community guidelines outlined by YouTube. YouTube is going to be reaching out "to thousands of creators whose Shorts received the most engagement and views to reward them for their contributions."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.