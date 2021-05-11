All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apex Legends earnings hit $1 billion, made $600 million in FY2021

Respawn's Apex Legends F2P battle royale has broken $1 billion microtransaction revenues to date with half a quarter to spare.

Published Tue, May 11 2021 5:33 PM CDT
Apex Legends has made over $1 billion from monetization in its lifetime with half a quarter to spare.

Apex is supercharging EA's live service business. The F2P battle royale titan has now made over $1 billion from microtransaction earnings faster than EA had originally expected. The game actually hit the milestone with half a quarter to spare, EA says.

"Apex Legends had extraordinary performance in live service revenues in FY22, with 12 million DAUs," EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said.

Apex delivered its largest net booking quarter on record in Q4 with 12 million DAUs during the period, contributing strongly to the $1.3 billion EA earned from live services during the quarter. All-told, Apex made $600 million in Fiscal Year 2021. Apex is so big that it made 13% of EA's annual live service revenues of $4.592 billion.

"Apex has driven a huge change in our live services business. In fourth quarter alone YoY it's up over 100%," Jorgensen said.

EA expects Apex to strongly contribute to its FY2022 forecasts which predicts huge records of $7 billion+ net revenues.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

