Die Hard's John McClane to join Rambo in Call of Duty Warzone

Raven and Activision are also bringing Die Hard's everyman hero John McClane to Call of Duty Warzone's new 1980s Verdansk.

Get ready to say Yippee Kay Yay (like the cowboys say) in Verdansk: 1980s supercop star John McClane is about to crash into Call of Duty Warzone.

Warzone is about to become a huge stage for 1980s macho heroes. Rambo is coming to Verdansk on May 20, and now Activision teases Die Hard's John McClane will show up at some point too. The devs put up a fake website for Nakatomi Duct Cleaning complete with an email address for john@nakatomiductcleaning.com.

Here's what the website says:

CHOOSE US FOR COMMERCIAL AC REPAIR IN VERDANSK Does heat have your employees dying hard? Keep your workplace cool with help from Nakatomi Duct Cleaning. Our world class team is experienced in squeezing through even the smallest of air ducts, crawling until they find the sources of each problem and systematically eliminate them one by one. Contact us for all your needs in Verdansk and ask about our Christmas party discounts.

I emailed the website and got a response from "John M" that says:

Thank you for your interest in Nakatomi Duct Cleaning, where we proudly say Yippie-Ki-Yay to dust in air ducts. We are currently not operating during weekends. We will get back to you during our working hours (Monday-Friday 9:00AM-5:00PM). Have a merry Christmas!

Activision clearly wants to make a big splash in its own Metaverse contribution with old-school 80s crossovers. Fortnite has enjoyed tremendous success with borrowing key pop culture icons and selling monetized skins in conjunction with huge world events. Warzone just had its own first world event with the nuking of Verdansk and now some of the most iconic macho heroes are showing up to crash the party too.

The biggest question I have is: How will McClane ever get around with those bloody feet?