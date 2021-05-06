Randy Pitchford confirms Borderlands 4: 'We're working on the big one'

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford basically confirms Borderlands 4 is in development, says internal teams are 'working on the big one'

Gearbox's Randy Pitchford pretty much confirms what we already knew: Borderlands 4 is in development.

Gearbox is currently ramping up its development teams for the next big Borderlands game--in fact, the company is hiring 53 people into its ranks. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said on Twitter that the Frisco-based studio is "working on the big one," which pretty much squashes any doubt on the next project.

"We are definitely working on some amazing stuff that, I hope, will surprise and delight you. Plug: if anyone out there has Skills-To-Pay-Bills and wants to get in on some Borderlands action, we're working on the big one :)," Pitchford said.

Following Embracer's buyout of Gearbox, the Borderlands developer received a hefty payout $363 million payout to help fund its future projects. Borderlands 4 also already has a publisher with 2K Games, and based on past success, Borderlands 4 should be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Exact details on the next Borderlands are light. Things we should expect are a next-gen version, Unreal Engine 5 functionality, EGS exclusivity on PC, and possibly some kind of unique spin-off.

Randy Pitchford has also teased new IP following the Embracer buyout:

"Our team is incredibly excited about the opportunity we now have," Pitchford said in a press release.

"Far from riding off into the sunset, we are now positioned to launch new IP, do more with our existing brands, grow our base of incredibly talented team members, and capitalize on new opportunities in our mission to entertain the world. This just the start."