All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Randy Pitchford confirms Borderlands 4: 'We're working on the big one'

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford basically confirms Borderlands 4 is in development, says internal teams are 'working on the big one'

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, May 6 2021 10:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Gearbox's Randy Pitchford pretty much confirms what we already knew: Borderlands 4 is in development.

Randy Pitchford confirms Borderlands 4: 'We're working on the big one' 65 | TweakTown.com

Gearbox is currently ramping up its development teams for the next big Borderlands game--in fact, the company is hiring 53 people into its ranks. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said on Twitter that the Frisco-based studio is "working on the big one," which pretty much squashes any doubt on the next project.

"We are definitely working on some amazing stuff that, I hope, will surprise and delight you. Plug: if anyone out there has Skills-To-Pay-Bills and wants to get in on some Borderlands action, we're working on the big one :)," Pitchford said.

Following Embracer's buyout of Gearbox, the Borderlands developer received a hefty payout $363 million payout to help fund its future projects. Borderlands 4 also already has a publisher with 2K Games, and based on past success, Borderlands 4 should be exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

Exact details on the next Borderlands are light. Things we should expect are a next-gen version, Unreal Engine 5 functionality, EGS exclusivity on PC, and possibly some kind of unique spin-off.

Randy Pitchford has also teased new IP following the Embracer buyout:

"Our team is incredibly excited about the opportunity we now have," Pitchford said in a press release.

"Far from riding off into the sunset, we are now positioned to launch new IP, do more with our existing brands, grow our base of incredibly talented team members, and capitalize on new opportunities in our mission to entertain the world. This just the start."

Buy at Amazon

Borderlands 3 PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$11.72
$11.72$9.99$7.91
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2021 at 10:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.