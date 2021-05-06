KIOXIA showcases next-gen SSD with new PCIe 4.0, 24G SAS solutions

KIOXIA will be detailing their next-gen, flash-based SSDs for enterprise and data center markets at the Dell Technologies World 2021 event this week.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

KIOXIA has sponsored the Dell Technologies World event for 5 years in a row as a diamond-level conference sponsor, collaborating with Dell for many years making the "best-in-class storage solutions that redefine what is possible". KIOXIA will be showcasing how its next-gen SSDs can open up a new world of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and VMware vSAN™ solutions.

Where the majority of focus from KIOXIA will be placed is into the power and performance that its new PCIe 4.0-based SSDs plugged into Dell EMC PowerEdge servers provides.

KIOXIA America, Inc. vice president of corporate marketing, Alex Mei, explains: "At KIOXIA, we are firm believers that the digital world is made better when we work together. Over our longstanding collaboration with Dell, we've seen firsthand proof that the possibilities that exist in today's data-driven world are endless. Together with other technology innovators, we stand ready with comprehensive flash-based storage solutions that can turn transformation strategies into reality".

KIOXIA's new CM6 Series PCIe 4.0 Enterprise SSD offers some insane capacities and speeds, with the drives starting at 1920GB and running all the way through to a gigantic 15,360GB (2TB to 15TB or so). Speeds on these drives are hitting up to 6900MB/sec (6.9GB/sec) reads and up to 4200MB/sec (4.2GB/sec) writes.

There's also the CM6-V Series PCIe 4.0 Enterprise SSD that comes in lower capacities of between 1600MB and 6400GB (1.6TB to 6.4TB) with the same speeds of up to 6900MB/sec (6.9GB/sec) reads and up to 4200MB/sec (4.2GB/sec).

CM6 Series PCIe 4.0® Enterprise NVMe® SSDs will be shown running in an extremely high performance VMware vSAN environment. The 10x performance difference between PCIe Gen 4 vs. Gen 3 will also be highlighted. These drives will also be featured demonstrating encryption without a performance hit on a Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 server.

PM6 Series 24G Enterprise SAS SSDs - the first 24G SAS SSDs for servers and storage1 - demonstrating the performance of 24G SAS. 24G SAS implements reliability innovations and now doubles the performance over 12Gb/s SAS SSDs to take better advantage of PCIe 4.0 ecosystems.

CM6 Series PCIe 4.0 Data Center NVMe SSDs will be configured in bare metal Dell EMC PowerEdge MX750c and MX740c servers running a database workload to highlight PCIe 4.0 vs. 3.0 performance. A 55% MySQL database performance improvement over PCIe 3.0 SSDs will be shown.

You can visit the KIOXIA digital booth at Dell Technologies World event right here.