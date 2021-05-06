All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Twitter has implemented a very small but meaningful change to its app

Twitter has just announced that it has rolled out a very small but quite meaningful change to its app on both iOS and Android.

@Jak_Connor
Published Thu, May 6 2021 9:03 AM CDT
The official Twitter page has tweeted out an update for quality of life improvement to the app on both iOS and Android.

According to the tweet, Twitter has released full-sized images on both iOS and Android devices. Now, users will be able to scroll down their feeds and see pictures in their full aspect ratio. Before this update, Twitter would crop all non-16:9 images, so the feed maintained a clean-cut uniform look.

The Twitter Support account replied to a user asking, "what's the actual aspect ratio tho", by saying, "Images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will show in full." Back in March, Twitter trialed two new options, full-sized images and the option to upload images in 4K quality. The option to upload images in 4K rolled out to users at the end of last month. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

