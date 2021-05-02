All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Elden Ring may be delayed further, FromSoftware parent company warns

Epic RPG Elden Ring may be delayed even further as FromSoftware parent company warns investors about COVID-19 uncertainties.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, May 2 2021 4:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elden Ring could be subject to more delays, FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Corp warns in its latest earnings report.

Elden Ring may be delayed further, FromSoftware parent company warns 3 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Kadokawa Corp's latest FY2021 earnings give some clues on what's on the horizon. Kadokawa owns Japanese game developer FromSoftware, the team behind Dark Souls, Sekiro, and the hotly anticipated Elden Ring. In a presentation to investors, the group indicates Elden Ring may not release by March 2022 as part of its FY2022 period. This isn't a big surprise, however, considering the silence surrounding the title.

Elden Ring may be delayed further, FromSoftware parent company warns 53 | TweakTown.com

Kadokawa's game segment earnings are projected to slide by as much as 15% in FY2022, and operating profit could drop as much as 52%. This clearly illustrates the absence of a heavy-hitting release from one of the industry's most renowned studios. It's also interesting to note that gaming isn't a huge part of Kadokawa's business; gaming accounted for 14 billion yen in FY2021, representing 7% of yearly earnings.

Elden Ring may be delayed further, FromSoftware parent company warns 43 | TweakTown.com

Elsewhere in the presentation Kadokawa also says in-development gaming projects could be delayed due to COVID-19 uncertainties. Work-from-home measures have significantly interrupted development of nearly all in-development games worldwide and the same is true for Japan's game studios.

Kadokawa Corp currently has three games divisions: Kadokawa Games Ltd., FromSoftware, and Spike Chunsoft.

There's a specific slide for Elden Ring on Page 19 underlining Kadokawa's commitment to new games IP. The slide talks up George R.R. Martin's contributions and re-affirms Elden Ring is the biggest game FromSoftware has ever made.

Elden Ring may be delayed further, FromSoftware parent company warns 34 | TweakTown.com

FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco have been silent about Elden Ring for a while now, but that could change in June with E3 2021. Bandai Namco will be at the event and it's possible we'll get a new sizzle reel...but we may all be pretty elden by the time the game releases.

Buy at Amazon

Dark Souls III - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.94
$19.94$19.94$19.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/2/2021 at 4:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ssl4.eir-parts.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.