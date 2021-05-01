ASUS ROG Zephryus S17 high-end gaming laptop to be revealed on May 11

ASUS is about to reveal their next-gen ROG Zephryus S17 laptop, which will rock Intel's also-next-gen Tiger Lake-H processor. The new ASUS ROG Zephryus S17 gaming laptops will be revealed on May 11.

The special May 11 reveal event will see ASUS unveil its latest ultra-premium design inside of the next-gen ROG Zephryus S17 gaming laptop, which packs special cooling enhancing technology that raises the laptop up and off your desk in a way that increases airflow under the laptop -- thus, keeping it cooler.

The current-gen ASUS ROG Zephryus S17 does this, so we should only expect the same if not better with the next version of the ROG Zephryus S17 gaming laptop. ASUS has put the keyboard higher than the previous-gen ROG Zephryus S17 laptops, but man do I want to see that hinge working IRL right now, please.

We will know all about the new ASUS ROG Zephryus S17 gaming laptops on May 11 -- which is just after Intel intros its new 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H processors for high-end gaming laptops.

