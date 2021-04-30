All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Viral TikTok shows Adam Sandler being turned away from IHOP by worker

A viral TikTok from an IHOP worker has surfaced online, and it shows the worker turning away Adam Sandler due to being too busy.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Apr 30 2021 6:33 AM CDT
Adam Sandler has left an IHOP after a worker asked him to kindly wait for a table as the restaurant was too busy.

The moments were captured in a now-viral TikTok video that shows the IHOP worker, Dayanna Rodas, showing off the security footage of her unknowingly turning away Sandler. Rodas said that she told Sandler that he would have to wait 30 minutes to get a table, which resulted in him walking out with a young woman believed to be his daughter.

The TikTok has since been viewed more than 8 million times since this last Monday, and many people in the comments have praised Rodas for not giving Sandler special treatment for being a Hollywood movie star. Sandler also received praise from people in the comments for not droppings his celebrity status to skip the queue and for the relaxed attire, he chose to wear. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:dailydot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

