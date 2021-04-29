COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili: fans on BOTH sides of card

COLORFUL's new iGame Bilibili E-Sports OC features a special edition cooler, with fans on both sides -- like the RTX 3080/3090 FE.

COLORFUL has not just announced an interestingly named, but an interestingly designed new custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Introducing the new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card:

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card uses a dual-fan approach, similar to NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards -- with COLORFUL using one fan on the front, and one fan on the back -- all in-between custom styling.

You will have to enter a lottery to be provided with the chance of winning the card, with COLORFUL using a short PCB and dual-fan design that requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector that is placed in the middle of the card like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards.

COLORFUL has factory overclocking on the custom iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC card, with the GPU clocking up to 1822MHz (and I'm sure there's some wiggle room for overclocking) with a 17W increase in the 170W TDP up to 187W. The card rocks 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and 1 x HDMI 2.1 connector for up to 4K 120FPS goodness.

The lottery to win the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card ends on May 4, with no ETA on when the cards will be shipped out -- but the end of May seems to be on the horizon for now.