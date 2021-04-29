All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili: fans on BOTH sides of card

COLORFUL's new iGame Bilibili E-Sports OC features a special edition cooler, with fans on both sides -- like the RTX 3080/3090 FE.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 29 2021 11:57 PM CDT
COLORFUL has not just announced an interestingly named, but an interestingly designed new custom GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Introducing the new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card:

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili: fans on BOTH sides of card 13 | TweakTown.com

The new COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card uses a dual-fan approach, similar to NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards -- with COLORFUL using one fan on the front, and one fan on the back -- all in-between custom styling.

You will have to enter a lottery to be provided with the chance of winning the card, with COLORFUL using a short PCB and dual-fan design that requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector that is placed in the middle of the card like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards.

COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili: fans on BOTH sides of card 07 | TweakTown.com

COLORFUL has factory overclocking on the custom iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC card, with the GPU clocking up to 1822MHz (and I'm sure there's some wiggle room for overclocking) with a 17W increase in the 170W TDP up to 187W. The card rocks 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors and 1 x HDMI 2.1 connector for up to 4K 120FPS goodness.

The lottery to win the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Bilibili E-Sports OC graphics card ends on May 4, with no ETA on when the cards will be shipped out -- but the end of May seems to be on the horizon for now.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, ithome.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

