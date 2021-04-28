All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PS4 sales dwindle, total 116.1 million as PS5 breaks into Sony charts

As PlayStation reaches record $25.04 billion in revenues, PS4 console shipments are dwindling to their lowest point in history.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Apr 28 2021 5:07 PM CDT
PlayStation 4 console total cumulative shipments reach 116.1 million, but last year was the system's worst-performing period in history.

PS4 sales dwindle, total 116.1 million as PS5 breaks into Sony charts
Sony is celebrating big news today. The games division made $3.23 billion in profit on $25.04 billion revenues in FY2020, more money than it ever has before, The PS5 has shipped 7.8 million units to date, slightly beating the PS4 by some 200,000 consoles.

Despite the celebrations, the PS4 was the low point in Sony's books.

Despite the celebrations, the PS4 was the low point in Sony's books. PS4 console shipments are down 56% as the install base hits a 116.1 million peak. In FY2020, Sony shipped only 5.8 million PS4 consoles compared to the 13.4 million it shipped in FY2019. Every quarter in FY20 was a new all-time shipment low for the PS4.

If there was any doubt, the PlayStation 4 will not dethrone the PS2's mighty 155 million shipments.

If there was any doubt, the PlayStation 4 will not dethrone the PS2's mighty 155 million shipments.

The PS4 may not have contributed greatly to overall shipments and hardware adoption, but the healthy install base was a big revenue driver. The huge 116 million-strong playerbase helped Sony generate 338.9 million game sales and $6.42 billion in earnings, which comprised about 25% of total Games & Network Services revenues.

Sony says it plans to ship over 14.8 million PS5s throughout FY2021.

Sony says it plans to ship over 14.8 million PS5s throughout FY2021.
