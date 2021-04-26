All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
India's elite rich paying $10,000+ for private jets to flee the nation

India's most richest elite people are fleeing the country on private jets as new travel restrictions come and lock into place.

Published Mon, Apr 26 2021 4:33 AM CDT
A new report has revealed that India's super-rich elite families are fleeing the country on private jets as new travel bans begin to lock down the country.

According to a report from BusinessInsider, India's most wealthiest families are fleeing the country via private jets due to the astronomical number of new COVID-19 cases. The report states that India's ultra-rich are paying tens and thousands of dollars to escape the country as travel bans start to come into fruition.

A private jet company, Enthral Aviation, said that over the last few days, it has received an overwhelming number of requests for private jets. An Enthral Aviation spokesperson said to The Economic Times, "We have requested more aircraft from abroad to meet the demand ... It costs $38,000 to hire a 13-seater jet from Mumbai to Dubai and $31,000 to hire a six-seater aircraft. People are making groups and arranging to share our jets just to get a seat... We've had some queries for Thailand but mostly the demand is for Dubai."

More private jets have been requested from Britain, and at least eight have been flown over on April 24th. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:news.yahoo.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

