PS5's Returnal may hit 4K 60FPS with ray tracing on

Housemarque's new PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal may hit 4K 60FPS with raytraced visuals with the trade-off of dynamic resolution scaling.

Returnal may be the first Sony-produced PS5 exclusive to achieve targeted 4K output at 60FPS with raytracing turned on. An official post on PlayStation's mainsite confirms the game can hit dynamically-scaled 4K resolution at 60FPS with real-time ray-traced global illumination enabled.

"Experience high-fidelity ambient lighting that is specifically designed to adapt in real-time to Atropos' dynamic environment. Thanks to the incredible power of PS5, the blistering combat and brooding visuals of Returnal's unique world are delivered at a consistent 60 frames-per-second and a dynamic 4K resolution," the website says.

"By leveraging PS5's ray-tracing hardware, we are able to deliver high-quality lighting in real-time. Our global illumination system uniquely adapts to the randomized placement of the world, while neon-lit projectiles create that arcade, fever-dream feel our team is known for," Ethan Watson, Housemarque Technology Director said.

Other Returnal PS5 features include adaptive trigger support for improved haptics on the DualSense, ultra-fast loading with the console's 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD, and 3D audio with the on-chip Tempest System.

It's also possible Housemarque is taking advantage off AMD's new FidelityFX denoising technology to sharpen and improve the look of ray-traced visuals.

The news follows reports that Resident Evil Village can also achieve 4K 60FPS with raytracing while using dynamic scaling. Other PS5 games like Spider-Man Miles Morales, however, are locked at 4K 30FPS with RT on.

Returnal launches April 30, 2021 exclusively on the PlayStation 5.