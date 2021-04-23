PS5's Returnal may hit 4K 60FPS with ray tracing on
Housemarque's new PS5 exclusive Returnal may output at 4K 60FPS with ray tracing on with dynamic resolution scaling enabled.
Housemarque's new PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal may hit 4K 60FPS with raytraced visuals with the trade-off of dynamic resolution scaling.
Returnal may be the first Sony-produced PS5 exclusive to achieve targeted 4K output at 60FPS with raytracing turned on. An official post on PlayStation's mainsite confirms the game can hit dynamically-scaled 4K resolution at 60FPS with real-time ray-traced global illumination enabled.
"Experience high-fidelity ambient lighting that is specifically designed to adapt in real-time to Atropos' dynamic environment. Thanks to the incredible power of PS5, the blistering combat and brooding visuals of Returnal's unique world are delivered at a consistent 60 frames-per-second and a dynamic 4K resolution," the website says.
"By leveraging PS5's ray-tracing hardware, we are able to deliver high-quality lighting in real-time. Our global illumination system uniquely adapts to the randomized placement of the world, while neon-lit projectiles create that arcade, fever-dream feel our team is known for," Ethan Watson, Housemarque Technology Director said.
Other Returnal PS5 features include adaptive trigger support for improved haptics on the DualSense, ultra-fast loading with the console's 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD, and 3D audio with the on-chip Tempest System.
It's also possible Housemarque is taking advantage off AMD's new FidelityFX denoising technology to sharpen and improve the look of ray-traced visuals.
The news follows reports that Resident Evil Village can also achieve 4K 60FPS with raytracing while using dynamic scaling. Other PS5 games like Spider-Man Miles Morales, however, are locked at 4K 30FPS with RT on.
Returnal launches April 30, 2021 exclusively on the PlayStation 5.