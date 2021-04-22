CD Projekt RED started developing its next-gen RED Engine tech in 2015

CD Projekt RED started developing its new fourth-gen RED Engine tech as far back as 2015, but major innovations happened in 2017.

CD Projekt RED started developing Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen RED Engine tech all the way back in 2015 after The Witcher 3 shipped, the company today confirmed.

With advanced animation and cinematic capabilities, real-time AI, and living, breathing city simulations, RED Engine 4.0 is a big jump over the engine that powered The Witcher 3. Given TW3's excellent performance, visuals, and execution, that's saying quite a bit. Now CDPR says its current RED Engine iteration that powers Cyberpunk 2077 was actually five years in the making.

In its recent annual 2020 earnings report, CD Projekt RED confirms it started making the current RED Engine 4.0 technology way back in 2015. Major RED Engine innovations like high-end city creation and advanced motion capture and animation techniques, occurred in 2017, a year after CDPR secured funding from the Polish government as part of the GameINN financing program for R&D innovation.

RED Engine 4.0 will power all of CD Projekt's future games, which include its next Cyberpunk multiplayer project as well as a brand new title in The Witcher universe.

Starting in 2022, CDPR will use its advanced new RED Engine to begin developing two games simultaneously, which include major benefits seen in Cyberpunk 2077 as well as optimizations for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, including ray-tracing, 4K 60FPS, variable rate shading, FidelityFX support, and other DirectX 12 Ultimate feature sets.