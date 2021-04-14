All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apex Legends hits 100 million players in 2 years

Apex Legends breaks the 100 million players milestone in two years' time, EA expects the franchise to hit $1 billion this year.

Published Wed, Apr 14 2021 6:32 PM CDT
Apex Legends has now reached over 100 million players globally since its February 2019 launch, and Respawn says it's just getting started.

Apex Legends has gone from an experimental F2P battle royale to one of the pillars of EA's business. In two years' time, Apex Legends has amassed 100 million players across all platforms, and will generate over $1 billion in lifetime revenues this year.

The game is so big that EA expects Apex to deliver $1 billion every year from here on out, thanks in no small part to the upcoming mobile game.

"With this velocity and the addition of mobile, we believe Apex has the potential to grow to $1 billion in net bookings every year. This is what we do. We've done it with FIFA. We've done it with Madden. We've done it with the Sims, and we're doing it again with Apex due to the amazing teams that we have really driving this business," EA Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen said in a recent Q3 earnings call.

EA says that it plans to support Apex Legends for at least another decade, and its seasonal cadence won't slow down any time soon. Respawn has become a formative part of EA's core business and Apex is expected to remain a strong contributor to the publisher's billion-dollar live service earnings.

Some other interesting tidbits about Apex Legends:

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

