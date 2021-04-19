Doom running on a holographic display lets you peek around corners

Twitter user Jan Kaiser shows us a glimpse of the future with Doom running on a nifty holographic display.

Doom runs on a lot of things; fridges, toasters, smartwatches, pregnancy tests--you name it, if it has a screen it can probably run Doom. The same is true for holographic displays like the Looking Glass Portrait, which runs the 3D version of Doom. This the kind of thing that gamers 40 years from now will be playing on.

Digital security expert Jan Kaiser hooked up a Looking Class Portrait display, booted up Doom, and proceeded to blow our minds. Not only does Doom have more depth, but gamers can turn the screen or move slightly to the left and right to peek around corners. This kind of tech has massive implications for the future of gaming, but it's not exactly cheap or readily available; the screen itself costs $249 for the smaller 7.9-inch portrait model.

"The Looking Glass is a unique combination of light field and volumetric display technologies within a single three-dimensional display system that updates at up to 60fps. It generates 45 distinct views of a three dimensional scene so that multiple people standing around a Looking Glass can see different parts of the scene in the real-world," reads the product description.