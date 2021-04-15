New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat-em-up looks shellshockingly good
The heroes in a half-shell are back with a new TMNT beat-em-up from DotEmu, and the retro throwback is coming to Nintendo Switch.
Tribute Games is making an extremely authentic tribute to TMNT arcade beat-em-ups, and it's also coming to Nintendo Switch sometime this year.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a love-letter to shell-heads everywhere. The game has fans buzzing, and for good reason: The retro pixellated styles match the old-school vibes of Konami's beloved arcade game from the 1990s. Now Tribute Games has announced the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch as well as PC, PS4, and Xbox.
Today the devs dropped a new Shredder's Revenge gameplay trailer that shows the four turtle bros. in action, complete with special moves and satisfying Foot-smashing chaos. The game's eShop listing confirms the game will support all three modes on the Switch, including TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, and Handheld Mode, complete with four-player co-op straight out of the original game.
Tribute Games is developing the game, DotEmu is publishing in association with Nickelodeon Games. Shredder's Revenge is due out sometime in 2021 on Nintendo Switch, consoles, and PC.
Check below for more info and screenshots:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat 'em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves - making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to four players simultaneously!
With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder's latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations. From Manhattan and Coney Island, to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X!
Enjoy stunning full-color pixel art graphics and a vintage TMNT vibe that will rock you straight back to the awesome 80s. Every character, vehicle, weapon, item, and background is directly inspired by the 1987 TV show, making you feel like you hopped into the television -- with a dope mix of killer humor and action-packed adventures!
● Gnarly game design takes you back to the '80s
● Beautiful full-color pixel art graphics
● Old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh mechanics
● Up to four players simultaneously
● Play with iconic TMNT characters and vehicles in diverse gameplay options
● Radical new story mode