New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat-em-up looks shellshockingly good

The heroes in a half-shell are back with a new TMNT beat-em-up from DotEmu, and the retro throwback is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Tribute Games is making an extremely authentic tribute to TMNT arcade beat-em-ups, and it's also coming to Nintendo Switch sometime this year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a love-letter to shell-heads everywhere. The game has fans buzzing, and for good reason: The retro pixellated styles match the old-school vibes of Konami's beloved arcade game from the 1990s. Now Tribute Games has announced the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch as well as PC, PS4, and Xbox.

Today the devs dropped a new Shredder's Revenge gameplay trailer that shows the four turtle bros. in action, complete with special moves and satisfying Foot-smashing chaos. The game's eShop listing confirms the game will support all three modes on the Switch, including TV Mode, Tabletop Mode, and Handheld Mode, complete with four-player co-op straight out of the original game.

Tribute Games is developing the game, DotEmu is publishing in association with Nickelodeon Games. Shredder's Revenge is due out sometime in 2021 on Nintendo Switch, consoles, and PC.

Check below for more info and screenshots:

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES