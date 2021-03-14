Beloved Konami Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade fighter is back

The iconic old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade beat-em-up gets reborn from Streets of Rage 4 publisher Dotemu.

Remember Konami's old-school TMNT arcade game from the early 90s? It's coming back. Well...sort of.

Dotemu, the publisher that brought Streets of Rage back to the mainstream market, is working their retro revitalization magic on TMNT. Introducing Shredder's Revenge, a spiritual successor to Konami's beloved TMNT beat-em-up from the golden arcade era.

The game is based on the old 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series and not the newer films or TV shows. The beat-em-up features classic baddies like Rocksteady, Bebop, Baxter Stockman, and of course Shredder. It'll feature four-player co-op including online multiplayer and split-screen couch play, and also has a brand new story arc not associated with existing TMNT media.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

There's no word on a release date, but it's coming to consoles and PC. The project is being produced by Nickelodeon, developed by Tribute Games, and published by Dotemu.

Check below for more info: