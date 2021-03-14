Beloved Konami Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade fighter is back
The iconic old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade beat-em-up gets reborn from Streets of Rage 4 publisher Dotemu.
Remember Konami's old-school TMNT arcade game from the early 90s? It's coming back. Well...sort of.
Dotemu, the publisher that brought Streets of Rage back to the mainstream market, is working their retro revitalization magic on TMNT. Introducing Shredder's Revenge, a spiritual successor to Konami's beloved TMNT beat-em-up from the golden arcade era.
The game is based on the old 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series and not the newer films or TV shows. The beat-em-up features classic baddies like Rocksteady, Bebop, Baxter Stockman, and of course Shredder. It'll feature four-player co-op including online multiplayer and split-screen couch play, and also has a brand new story arc not associated with existing TMNT media.
There's no word on a release date, but it's coming to consoles and PC. The project is being produced by Nickelodeon, developed by Tribute Games, and published by Dotemu.
Check below for more info:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat 'em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves - making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities. Stay sharp as you face off against Shredder and his faithful Foot Clan alone, or grab your best buds and play with up to four players simultaneously!
With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder's latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations. From Manhattan and Coney Island, to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X!
With Bebop and Rocksteady assaulting Channel 6 and stealing super gnarly devices to support Krang and Shredder's latest twisted plan, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge sees the Turtles battling across a righteous range of timeless TMNT locations. From Manhattan and Coney Island, to city rooftops and dank sewers, help the fearsome foursome trounce Foot Soldiers, Triceraton Warriors, and Rock Troops all the way to Dimension X!
Enjoy stunning full-color pixel art graphics and a vintage TMNT vibe that will rock you straight back to the awesome 80s. Every character, vehicle, weapon, item, and background is directly inspired by the 1987 TV show, making you feel like you hopped into the television -- with a dope mix of killer humor and action-packed adventures!
● Gnarly game design takes you back to the '80s
● Beautiful full-color pixel art graphics
● Old-school gameplay enhanced with super-fresh mechanics
● Up to four players simultaneously
● Play with iconic TMNT characters and vehicles in diverse gameplay options
● Radical new story mode
● And totally more to come!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Original Movie
|Today
|Yesterday
|7 days ago
|30 days ago
|CAD $13.00
|-
|-
* Prices last scanned on 3/14/2021 at 4:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Bungie to rotate out Forsaken story content to reduce confusion
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Techland: We announced Dying Light 2 too early,' game not in dev hell