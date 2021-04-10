Xiaomi's new 4K 120Hz TV with HDMI 2.1 can't actually do 4K 120Hz

Xiaomi's new Mi Q1 TV has HDMI 2.1 connectivity with 120Hz capable panel, but it will be limited to 60Hz and that totally sucks.

Sure, Xiaomi is using HDMI 2.1 which enables 4K 120Hz support -- but the company is using an on-board display controller that uses MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) which is in laymen's terms is totally shit and limits the TV to 60Hz. This means people are going to see "4K 120Hz" and "HDMI 2.1" and instantly think -- rightfully so -- that Xiaomi's new Mi Q1 TV will support 4K 120Hz, but nope.

Xiaomi is using a MediaTek MT9611 SoC and Mali G52 MP GPU that should be able to drive 4K @ 120Hz, but it seems you'll be hitting a 60Hz wall with the Mi Q1 TV. You might have 3 x HDMI 2.1 inputs, but they're all useless as they don't support 4K 120Hz -- alright, not useless but false advertising as there's some funky stuff going on here with Xiaomi limiting the TV to 60Hz.

Other than that, it would've been a pretty good TV for the price -- we have a 75-inch QLED panel with up to 1000 nits of brightness, an 8-bit panel with FRC (Frame Rate Control) and 10,000:1 contrast. The 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports support eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) but will not support 4K @ 120Hz.

You're looking at around $1500 or so for the Xiaomi 75-inch Mi Q1 TV.