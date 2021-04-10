All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Xiaomi's new 4K 120Hz TV with HDMI 2.1 can't actually do 4K 120Hz

Xiaomi's new Mi Q1 TV has HDMI 2.1 connectivity with 120Hz capable panel, but it will be limited to 60Hz and that totally sucks.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Apr 10 2021 11:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Xiaomi announced its new Mi Q1 TV using HDMI 2.1 connectivity to drive what would've been a pretty good budget 4K 120FPS gaming TV -- but the TV will be limited to just 60Hz.

Xiaomi's new 4K 120Hz TV with HDMI 2.1 can't actually do 4K 120Hz 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Sure, Xiaomi is using HDMI 2.1 which enables 4K 120Hz support -- but the company is using an on-board display controller that uses MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) which is in laymen's terms is totally shit and limits the TV to 60Hz. This means people are going to see "4K 120Hz" and "HDMI 2.1" and instantly think -- rightfully so -- that Xiaomi's new Mi Q1 TV will support 4K 120Hz, but nope.

Xiaomi is using a MediaTek MT9611 SoC and Mali G52 MP GPU that should be able to drive 4K @ 120Hz, but it seems you'll be hitting a 60Hz wall with the Mi Q1 TV. You might have 3 x HDMI 2.1 inputs, but they're all useless as they don't support 4K 120Hz -- alright, not useless but false advertising as there's some funky stuff going on here with Xiaomi limiting the TV to 60Hz.

Other than that, it would've been a pretty good TV for the price -- we have a 75-inch QLED panel with up to 1000 nits of brightness, an 8-bit panel with FRC (Frame Rate Control) and 10,000:1 contrast. The 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports support eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) but will not support 4K @ 120Hz.

You're looking at around $1500 or so for the Xiaomi 75-inch Mi Q1 TV.

Xiaomi's new 4K 120Hz TV with HDMI 2.1 can't actually do 4K 120Hz 03 | TweakTown.com
Xiaomi's new 4K 120Hz TV with HDMI 2.1 can't actually do 4K 120Hz 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

LG 65 inch CX 4K Smart OLED TV (OLED65CXPUA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1959.00
$1959.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2021 at 11:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.