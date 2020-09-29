Xiaomi's launches new 82-inch 8K TV, also does 4K 120Hz for $7200

Xiaomi has just announced its flagship 82-inch Mi Master Extreme Commemorative Edition, which is a huge 82-inch 8K TV using mini-LED technology that sees 960 light control zones across its surface.

This will provide a beautiful picture, but the power draw is huge with 700W used on this TV that is more than a high-end GeForce RTX 3090 powered gaming PC that would use less than 500W under load. Still, the new TV packs an 8K resolution and 60Hz, but it can also do 4K 120Hz as well.

Inside, Xiaomi includes 5G connectivity, an Ethernet port (GbE), an HDMI 2.1 port, 4GB of RAM and even 256GB of storage. We have a huge price of $7300 or so (49,999 yuan) in China, or the 4K version for around $1465 (9999 yuan).