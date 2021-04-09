This new Grand Theft Auto IV mod adds 4K textures to buildings, people

If you're still playing Grand Theft Auto IV then you might want to check out the latest 4K2K Allaga Graphics Mod, which provides some kick ass new high quality textures for some buildings and characters in the game.

The idea behind the mod is to replace all of the game's textures over time, but the version that we see now is damn impressive with the mod enabled. 4K2K Allaga Graphics Mod creator 'okanto' explains: "The purpose of the mod is to improve all textures in the game. At the moment I am increasing the resolution of buildings and characters and then I will replace some with better ones and improve characters and effects".

This is a very early version of the mod and the creator notes that he "doesn't have a lot of textures" but I'm sure that will change over time if this mod gains popularity. Anything to keep us going until Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally announced, and a few years from now finally released.

You can download the new 4K2K Allaga Graphics Mod right here

