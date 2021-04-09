All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This new Grand Theft Auto IV mod adds 4K textures to buildings, people

A new Grand Theft Auto IV texture pack provides some great high-quality 4K textures for both buildings, and characters in the game.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 9 2021 7:25 PM CDT
If you're still playing Grand Theft Auto IV then you might want to check out the latest 4K2K Allaga Graphics Mod, which provides some kick ass new high quality textures for some buildings and characters in the game.

The idea behind the mod is to replace all of the game's textures over time, but the version that we see now is damn impressive with the mod enabled. 4K2K Allaga Graphics Mod creator 'okanto' explains: "The purpose of the mod is to improve all textures in the game. At the moment I am increasing the resolution of buildings and characters and then I will replace some with better ones and improve characters and effects".

This is a very early version of the mod and the creator notes that he "doesn't have a lot of textures" but I'm sure that will change over time if this mod gains popularity. Anything to keep us going until Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally announced, and a few years from now finally released.

  • You can download the new 4K2K Allaga Graphics Mod right here.
VIEW GALLERY - 11 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, nexusmods.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

