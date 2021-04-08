AMD launches Radeon RX 6800 XT 'Midnight Black' all-black Big Navi GPU

AMD surprise launched a new Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black graphics card today, which sold out as quickly as it was announced.

The new AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black edition is an all-black Big Navi graphics card launched on the AMD.com webstore, with super limited quantities -- we don't know if it'll come back since it sold out so quickly, but I wouldn't be holding my breath for that one.

As for the card itself, it's the same Radeon RX 6800 XT reference graphics card but dipped in the all-black "Midnight Black" theme. We still have the Navi 21 XT GPU with 4608 Stream Processors, 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 128MB of Infinity Cache, dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors using up to 300W of power, and a 2.5-sloit design with a cost of $649.

AMD explained to its Team Red fan base: "Based on community feedback and popular demand, we have created a select quantity of AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT (Midnight Black) graphics cards featuring the same great performance of the widely popular AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT. This is an exclusive advance notice to members of the AMD Red Team community and this offer has limited availability, while supplies last".

"Thank you for your passion and enthusiasm as part of the Red Team. Whether we're sharing excitement about the latest industry developments, introducing products that continue to bring the best to our community, or gaming together on a daily basis, you are right there with us every step of the way".