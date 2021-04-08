Hitman dev IO Interactive still working on a new IP alongside 007 game

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak reconfirms the studio is working on a brand new IP alongside 007: 'It's something completely new'

IO Interactive is still working on a brand new wholly-owned IP, company CEO Hakan Abrak re-confirms.

We've known about IO Interactive's new IP since 2017. In 2019, the developer opened a new studio in Malmo, Sweden to help work on new the franchise; since then Malmo has helped with a myriad of projects, including pre-production phases of the new IP.

Then in late 2019, IO signed a publishing deal with Warner Bros. Interactive to publish the new IP.

"IO Interactive has a proud history of creating compelling characters and universes for our players to enjoy-it's in our DNA. As we embark on this exciting project to create a new universe for IOI together with Warner Bros., we're currently looking for ambitious talent to join our team in our Copenhagen and Malmo studios for this extraordinary journey,"IO CEO Hakan Abrak said at the time.

Now Abrak re-confirms the new IP is still in development. IO is currently working on three projects at once including Hitman 3's post-launch DLC, the new Project 007 James Bond game, and the new IP.

"We're 150 people in Malmo, and growing. Who knows, maybe sometime soon we'll launch a third location," Abrak said in a recent interview with IGN.

"What I'd like to say is that we're one studio in different locations. What I mean with that is we have 007 we're working on. We have Hitman that we're working on. We're working on something else as well, something completely new--a new IP."

Official details on the new IP are light. We know that it's been in planning phases of development for years, and that Warner Bros. will publish, but we don't know much more than that.

