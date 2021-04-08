All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
There's now 'strong evidence' for a new force of nature being real

Researchers now have 'strong evidence' to suggest that there aren't just four forces of nature, but there is actually a fifth.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Apr 8 2021 5:05 AM CDT
For many years, astronomers have been questioning some of the fundamental parts of the universe, and now we have discovered the key component that can answer those questions.

According to a report from the BBC, scientists have collided atoms together and have found sub-atomic particles called muons. Researchers found that these sub-atomic particles don't behave under the current theory of sub-atomic particle physics, which leads researchers to believe that there is another force of nature influencing this sub-atomic particle.

At the moment, researchers agree that there are four fundamental forces of nature; gravity, electricity, magnetism, and two nuclear forces. All of these forces of nature help us measure and understand the universe. If researchers can prove the existence of a fifth force of nature, then it may explain some burning questions in many different scientific fields. If you want to watch a quick video on this topic/discover, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:bbc.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

