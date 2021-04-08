There's now 'strong evidence' for a new force of nature being real

Researchers now have 'strong evidence' to suggest that there aren't just four forces of nature, but there is actually a fifth.

For many years, astronomers have been questioning some of the fundamental parts of the universe, and now we have discovered the key component that can answer those questions.

According to a report from the BBC, scientists have collided atoms together and have found sub-atomic particles called muons. Researchers found that these sub-atomic particles don't behave under the current theory of sub-atomic particle physics, which leads researchers to believe that there is another force of nature influencing this sub-atomic particle.

At the moment, researchers agree that there are four fundamental forces of nature; gravity, electricity, magnetism, and two nuclear forces. All of these forces of nature help us measure and understand the universe. If researchers can prove the existence of a fifth force of nature, then it may explain some burning questions in many different scientific fields. If you want to watch a quick video on this topic/discover, check out this link here.