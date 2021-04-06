E3 2021 is all-digital, Xbox, Nintendo, Take-Two, Konami to be at show

E3 2021 will officially kick off from June 12-15, complete with big reveals, highlights, and showcases from the industry's biggest games-makers.

Today the ESA confirmed E3 2021 will happen in an all-digital format. The virtual event will be 100% free: "E3 will be completely free for all attendees and there will not be a paywall," the ESA says. E3 2021 is to deliver "exclusive content" set in an "innovative, interactive online experience". Developers and publishers will hold live press conferences as well as pre-recorded showcases, and there will be high-profile hosts as well.

Sony won't be at the E3 2021, but Nintendo and Xbox will be. Expect Sony and EA to host their own events. Activision-Blizzard is also missing from the list. Publishers who have confirmed attendance at E3 include:

Nintendo

Xbox

Capcom

Konami

Ubisoft

Take-Two Interactive

Warner Bros. Games

Koch Media (Deep Silver)

"For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. "We are evolving this year's E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games."

Here's some of the offerings that will be available during the E3 2021 show: