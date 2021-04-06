All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
E3 2021 is all-digital, Xbox, Nintendo, Take-Two, Konami to be at show

E3 2021 officially takes place from June 12-15 in all-digital format, major industry publishers will show up with new reveals.

Published Tue, Apr 6 2021 10:06 AM CDT
E3 2021 will officially kick off from June 12-15, complete with big reveals, highlights, and showcases from the industry's biggest games-makers.

Today the ESA confirmed E3 2021 will happen in an all-digital format. The virtual event will be 100% free: "E3 will be completely free for all attendees and there will not be a paywall," the ESA says. E3 2021 is to deliver "exclusive content" set in an "innovative, interactive online experience". Developers and publishers will hold live press conferences as well as pre-recorded showcases, and there will be high-profile hosts as well.

Sony won't be at the E3 2021, but Nintendo and Xbox will be. Expect Sony and EA to host their own events. Activision-Blizzard is also missing from the list. Publishers who have confirmed attendance at E3 include:

  • Nintendo
  • Xbox
  • Capcom
  • Konami
  • Ubisoft
  • Take-Two Interactive
  • Warner Bros. Games
  • Koch Media (Deep Silver)

"For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. "We are evolving this year's E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games."

Here's some of the offerings that will be available during the E3 2021 show:

  • Exclusive online portal and supporting mobile app
  • Major exhibitor showcases
  • Live press conferences
  • Unexpected reveals
  • Headlining announcements
  • Industry insider moments
  • Must-see shows, special events and high profile hosts
  • Charitable initiatives
  • Exclusive media op
Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

