All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021
TRENDING NOW: 1 million GeForce RTX 3080 cards found, NVIDIA sells them for 75% off

You can now control your Lamborghini's aircon with Amazon Alexa

Amazon Alexa integration inside of the Lamborghini Huracan EVO lets you control your car, including lighting with just your voice.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 31 2021 9:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you've got a Lamborghini Huracan EVO sitting in the driveway then you might want to check out the latest update the company has to offer, using its partnership with Amazon and infusing Alexa features into the Huracan EVO exotic car.

Amazon Alexa features inside of the Lamborghini Huracan EVO allow you to tweak controls of the vehicle with just your voice, with Lamborghini explaining you can control "climate and comfort settings including air conditioning, heater, fan speed, temperature, seat heaters, defroster and air flow direction, as well as lighting".

You can simply tell your Lamborghini Huracan EVO "Alexa, I am hot" and the car will start the air conditioning and get the car cooler, which is something the company wants you to use more often -- using your voice instead of taking your eyes off the road to see where your hand is moving to tweak the AC knobs and other controls in your car.

Lamborghini isn't the only automaker with hands-free voice-based controls like this, and while new Huracan EVO customers will get the Alexa upgrades built-in with their new car -- current owners can have it retrofitted to their car free of charge by Lamborghini.

You can now control your Lamborghini's aircon with Amazon Alexa 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

RASTAR Lamborghini HURACAN LP610-4 RC Car Radio Remote Control

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$23.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/31/2021 at 9:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.