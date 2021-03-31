You can now control your Lamborghini's aircon with Amazon Alexa

If you've got a Lamborghini Huracan EVO sitting in the driveway then you might want to check out the latest update the company has to offer, using its partnership with Amazon and infusing Alexa features into the Huracan EVO exotic car.

Amazon Alexa features inside of the Lamborghini Huracan EVO allow you to tweak controls of the vehicle with just your voice, with Lamborghini explaining you can control "climate and comfort settings including air conditioning, heater, fan speed, temperature, seat heaters, defroster and air flow direction, as well as lighting".

You can simply tell your Lamborghini Huracan EVO "Alexa, I am hot" and the car will start the air conditioning and get the car cooler, which is something the company wants you to use more often -- using your voice instead of taking your eyes off the road to see where your hand is moving to tweak the AC knobs and other controls in your car.

Lamborghini isn't the only automaker with hands-free voice-based controls like this, and while new Huracan EVO customers will get the Alexa upgrades built-in with their new car -- current owners can have it retrofitted to their car free of charge by Lamborghini.