Tundra Labs doubles Tundra Tracker Kickstarter goals in six hours

Tundra Labs is selling SteamVR tracking pucks on Kickstarter and it raised twice its goal in the first few hours of the campaign.

Published Mon, Mar 29 2021 11:05 PM CDT
Tundra Labs launched its Kickstarter campaign for its Tundra Tracker SteamVR tracking pucks on March 29, and within a matter of hours, the company had raised more than double its original goal. With 59 more days to go, this fundraising campaign is off to a roaring start.

Tundra Labs revealed the Tundra Trackers, an alternative to HTC's Vive Tracker hardware, late last year. Tundra Trackers a smaller and lighter than even HTC's newly revised Vive Tracker 3.0. These smaller trackers also sip less power than Vive Trackers, giving them longer battery life to the tune of up to 7-hours of use between charges.

The appetite for Tundra Labs' tiny tracking pucks is significant. The company was looking for $250,000 to fund the manufacturing of the hardware. The Kickstarter campaign secured pledges for more than $500,000 from backers in less than six hours.

Tundra Labs is offering the basic Tundra Tracker, which does not include a receiver dongle, for $95. For $130, you get a Tundra Tracker, a USB wireless dongle that supports three devices, a 1m extension cable, and a foot/elbow strap. The kit also includes a storage case. Tundra Labs is also selling kits with 3, 5, or 7 trackers. The larger bundles include elbow/feet and waistband straps and USB dongles with enough receivers for each device.

Alternatively, if you already own enough Vive Trackers for body tracking, you can purchase Tundra Labs Super Wireless Dongles to get rid of some of those Vive wireless dongles. The SW3 sells for $42, SW5 goes for $60, and SW7 is $80.

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

